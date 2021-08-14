Ann Arbor Fire Department rescues overturned kayaker

Kayakers on the Huron River at Gallup Park (Credit: Destination Ann Arbor)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor Fire Department is urging community members to wear flotation devices after helping a flipped kayaker on Huron River.

At 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, personnel responded to calls about the individual stuck by the Concordia College campus, the fire department said in a social media post.

Ann Arbor Police and Central Fire Dispatch found the kayaker’s exact position. Using a water rescue boat, firefighters were able to help the individual to shore.

No injuries were reported.

“Please ALWAYS wear a personal floatation device whenever on the Huron River,” Ann Arbor Fire Department said on Facebook.