Downtown Ann Arbor theaters reinstate mask policy

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Film fans headed to the Michigan Theater and State Theatre in downtown Ann Arbor will have to mask up again.

On Wednesday, August 11, the Michigan Theater Foundation reinstated its previous mask policy for both theaters.

Moviegoers will have to wear masks while in the theaters but can remove them once in their seats and to enjoy concessions.

All staff will continue wearing masks, the foundation said in its policy update.

Disposable masks will be provided to patrons to do have their own masks.

In addition to cleaning theaters between films, buffer seats have been added between groups as another safety measure.

Patrons should try to reserve their tickets in advance online through the theater website.

Find the full COVID-19 policy here.