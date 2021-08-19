City of Ann Arbor seeks designs for $17k public mural

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The city of Ann Arbor is looking for artists to paint a large mural at the Ann Arbor Water Treatment Plant administration building.

On Tuesday, the city put out a call for design ideas to fill a massive stairwell approximately 8 feet wide, 18 feet long and 21 feet high.

The area is seen by more than 2,000 visitors who visit the plant and take tours of the facility.

While artists do not need to cover all four walls but mural designs should take advantage of the large space, the city said.

Individual artists or teams can submit their design ideas by October 31. Initial applications need to include a professional resume, references, examples of previous murals, a written proposal, visual support and a proposed schedule for mural creation and installation.

A shortlist of candidates will be named by a review committee in December. Artists and teams will then have until mid-March 2022, and a $250 stipend, to hone their concepts and submit final renderings.

After interviews in April, a finalist will be announced in May 2022, the city said.

The artist or team chosen to create the mural will be awarded $17,000 and must have it completed by November 2022.

See the full call for artists, project goals and application requirements here.

The Drinking Water Treatment Plant is at 919 Sunset Rd.