Ann Arbor’s TheRide announces detours as University of Michigan students move into dorms

Volunteers assist parents and incoming freshman at Bursley Hall on Aug. 29, 2018. (Credit: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan undergraduates began general move-in on Wednesday, which will continue through Friday.

As a result, several roads will be converted into one-way streets.

In a release, TheRide said to expect delays and heavy traffic, particularly in the afternoons and urged drivers to plan ahead.

Below are detours affecting TheRide’s routes through Friday:

(R)= Right Turn

(L)= Left Turn

Detours:

4A OB: regular route.

4A IB: Continues west on Washtenaw, (R) Zina Pitcher, (R) Ann, (R) Observatory, (R) Geddes (R) Washtenaw

5 OB: Continues south on 5th Ave., (L) Packard, resumes regular route.

5 IB: From Packard, continues west past Thompson St, then (R) 4th Ave. to the BTC.

23 OB: From the CCTC/Geddes Ave., (L) Washtenaw, (R) Zina Pitcher, (R) Ann, (R) Observatory, (L) E. Medical Center, resumes regular route.

All stops on Thompson and on the east side of Observatory are currently out of service.

For more information, contact TheRide’s customer service at 734-996-0400 or visit TheRide.org.