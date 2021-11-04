Ann Arbor area teens in YMCA video premier at United Nations climate conference

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Teens from Ann Arbor YMCA’s Youth Volunteer Corps program will make an appearance during the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.

On Friday, Nov. 12, the teens will feature in the video premiere of “Creating Youth-Led Solutions: Sharing Stories with the YMCA.”

The film is one of six focusing on YMCA youth-led climate actions and will be shown to the public in an IMAX cinema at the Glasgow Science Centre.

The films will be accompanied by 20 YMCA ambassadors, YMCA global leaders and a panel discussion.

“We want to promote the diversification and mobilization of the climate action movement by elevating the voices of young people and the marginalized - the very voices that must be listened to in order to create real change,” said Ann Arbor YMCA President and CEO Toni Kayumi.

“Young people are too often excluded from the conversations most relevant to them, regardless of their potential to deliver the answers.”

Kayumi added that through access at the international event, the YMCSA intends to highlight and utilize youth-led solutions for tackling climate change.

The YMCA has members in 120 countries and has consulted with the United Nations since 1947. Ambassadors and representatives have attended six previous COP conferences.

Those interested in the YMCA’s youth-led involvement at the climate conference can visit www.ymca.int/cop26.