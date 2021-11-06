53º
Annual Ann Arbor holiday shopping night planned for early December

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – This year, three holiday events planned for Friday, Dec. 3, will bring late-night shopping back to Tree Town.

Shoppers can support small businesses during the annual Midnight Madness, Moonlight Madness and Kerrytown’s Festive Friday events that which will run concurrently in three downtown Ann Arbor neighborhoods.

During the events, area businesses, restaurants and organizations will be open late into the night offering discounts, special promotions, happy hours and live music.

Midnight Madness deals include discounts at Le Bon Macaron, Ten Thousand Villages, M Den, Ferne Boutique, Roeda Studio, Vault of Midnight and many more Main Street area businesses. Find more information here.

Details about Festive Friday and Moonlight Madness have not yet been announced.

Midnight Madness, Moonlight Madness and Festive Friday will be held on Friday, Dec. 3 in downtown Ann Arbor (Main Street Ann Arbor)

