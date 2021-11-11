Ann Arbor’s TheRide to pause fixed-route bus service on Thanksgiving Day

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, TheRide, has announced it will not be operating fixed-route bus service, A-Ride services or FlexRide East/West on Thanksgiving Day Thursday, Nov. 25.

Regular service will resume the following day.

In addition to a pause in service in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday, both the Ypsilanti Transit Center and the Blake Transit Center will be closed on Nov. 25, and will reopen on Nov. 26.

Passengers who need transportation on Thanksgiving Day can access the FlexRide Holiday Service for $5 per person. Persons will disabilities with an A-Ride identification card and seniors with an AAATA GoldRide card can ride for $2.50.

The ride-share service is limited to designated areas in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti.

Passengers with valid go!passes can ride for $3.

Here’s more information from TheRide’s website:

FlexRide Holiday Service hours on Thanksgiving Day:

6:00 a.m. – 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, November 25

FlexRide Late Night Service hours due to Thanksgiving holiday are as follows:

11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24 to 6 a.m. on Friday, November 26

To make a reservation for the Holiday Service or Late Night Service, call 734-528-5432 or book through the MODE Car App.

Monday-Friday:

Reservations stop at 5:15 a.m. and at 5 a.m. for trips outside of Ann Arbor

Saturday-Sunday:

Reservations stop at 6:15 a.m. and at 6 a.m. for trips outside of Ann Arbor

To help reduce the spread of COVID-19, TheRide continues to enforce the established preventive measures to keep both riders and drivers safe:

Customers are required to wear a face covering, per federal law.

The driver is to be approached for emergencies only.

Buses are cleaned with CDC-recommended protocols.

Plastic barriers are added to separate drivers and riders on fixed-route buses.

Sanitation supplies are provided to employees.

Masks, gloves and face shields are provided for drivers’ use.

Lost and Found collection has been temporarily suspended.

For more information on routes and schedules, visit TheRide.org.