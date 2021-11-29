Santa Paws event to raise funds for Humane Society of Huron Valley

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Help the Humane Society of Huron Valley and Huron Pet Supply raise money for local animals with a fun photography event.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, pet parents can drop in to have photos of their furbabies taken with Santa at the Ann Arbor animal supply store.

Digital photocopies will cost $10, and framed 4-by-6-inch printed photos will cost $15 each.

All of the profits made from pet photos will be given to the humane society, according to the event page.

Huron Pet Supply is in Independence Plaza at 5060 Jackson Rd.