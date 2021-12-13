Humane Society of Huron Valley waiving adoption fees for the holidays

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Sixteen dogs and 15 cats at the Humane Society of Huron Valley are hoping that Santa will bring them “Home for the Pawlidays.”

Through Dec. 20, the Ann Arbor animal shelter is waiving adoption fees for a select group of long-term-stay adult animals in order to find them the perfect family.

“We hope this free adoption promotion gets them the attention they need,” said HSHV adoption manager Alison Balow. “Plus, vacation and holiday time can be a great time to adopt, when folks are home and able to spend the time they need to get everyone acclimated to a new family member.”

Eligible animals have been waiting at HSHV for more than a month, the organization said. They have received initial health screenings and age-appropriate vaccinations, and have been spayed or neutered.

Animals ready for their forever homes are marked with the star online and on their kennels. Find a list of qualifying dogs and cats here.

Ad

In a release, HSHV said that while free adoptions can be concerning, its normal adoption policies remain in place for those interested in the special animals.

“We always discuss the real costs of caring for a companion animal with potential adopters,” said Balow. “And the research on waiving adoption fees is very clear. People who get free adoptions value their companion animal the same way people who pay do, and care for them just as much, too. This is what we’ve seen with our ‘seniors-adopt-seniors-free’ program, too. Because, really, it’s the match, not the starter money, that matters, and we try our best to help people find the pets who will best fit their family and lifestyle.”

HSHV is open for adoption from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends.

Ad

The shelter is at 3100 Cherry Hill Rd.