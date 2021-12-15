Intern at one of Ann Arbor’s biggest summer events

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Looking for something to do this summer? The Ann Arbor Summer Festival (A2SF) is looking for interns to help organize its 2022 events.

College students and recent graduates can apply for one of several positions at the event organization in areas that include community engagement, education, operations, marketing and development.

Every summer A2SF organizes activities, concerts, movies and events that bring the Ann Arbor community together to celebrate the arts. During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit organization has offered both ticketed and free virtual and in-person events.

Applicants selected as interns will have hands-on experiences and opportunities as they perform a wide variety of duties, according to the A2SF website.

Internships last between four to five months, depending on the position. Interns will have flexible schedules working between 10-15 hours per week before and after the festival. Work increases to 15-25 hours per week, with a set schedule, during festival season (May 23 to June 6, 2022).

Compensation comes in the form of an honorarium through the A2SF Molloy Arts Education Fund.

Those interested should submit an application through the A2SF website that includes personal statements, a cover letter, resume and references.

Applications will be accepted until February 15, 2022. Potential interns will then have a phone interview and an in-person interview. Successful candidates will be selected by the end of March 2022, says the A2SF website.

Questions can be directed to A2SF staff by calling 734-994-5999 or sending an email to info@a2sf.org.

Learn more about the internships here.