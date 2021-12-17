Research output at Michigan Medicine increased during pandemic

ANN ARBOR – Despite a temporary pause in research activities at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Michigan Medicine announced its research output rose over the past year.

Many of these research efforts were focused on understanding the novel SARS-CoV2 virus and its effects, according to a news release.

The health system reported an increase in research awards from $662 million in FY 2020 to $720 million in FY 2021. $138 million of the funds were invested into biomedical research efforts and came from industry partnerships.

“There is much reason for optimism, as our research at Michigan Medicine continues to impress and make a positive impact,” Steven Kunkel, Executive Vice Dean for Research and Chief Scientific Officer for Michigan Medicine, said in a statement.

Michigan Medicine conducts roughly 42% of University of Michigan’s research volume.

“Our research community has remained highly productive and innovative throughout the pandemic, continuing to bring new discoveries to light that impact health care and care delivery at Michigan Medicine,” Marschall Runge, Dean of the University of Michigan Medical School and CEO of Michigan Medicine said in a statement.

Ad

“The pandemic has highlighted even more significantly the value ad importance of research in addressing the constantly evolving needs of our patients and the health care industry.”

During the calendar year 2020, researchers at Michigan Medicine published nearly 9,000 papers, positioning U-M as the No. 3 global healthcare institution for first-rate research.

To see the complete Michigan Medicine Research Annual Report for FY2021, click here.