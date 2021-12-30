Help the City of Ann Arbor spend $24 million of recovery funding

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – City of Ann Arbor officials are seeking community input on what to do with $24.1 million allocated to Tree Town from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Signed by President Joe Biden earlier in 2021, ARPA funding is intended to help local governments recover from ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A list of local projects has been created that meet specific funding criteria. The selected projects help the city try new initiatives, focus on critical programs or infrastructure and are related to Ann Arbor City Council public policy priorities, city officials said in a notice.

Community members are encouraged to share their thoughts on which projects should be advanced with the ARPA funding.

There will be eight virtual sessions between Jan.12-20 to gather public input and answer questions.

The first session will focus on overall funding and include time for questions. Following sessions will focus on specific topics, including universal basic income, the City Clerk election center and the Miller-Catherine bike facility.

A survey will then become available for community members to share feedback between late January and mid-February. In March, final recommendations will be made to Ann Arbor City Council for consideration.

Project videos will soon be available on the city’s American Rescue Plan Act Funding website, city officials said.

Here’s the session schedule:

Wednesday, Jan. 12

6-8 p.m.: Funding overview, general question and answer session

Thursday, Jan. 13

Noon-1:30 p.m.: Miller-Catherine bike facility, Vision Zero implementation

4-5:30 p.m.: Community and law enforcement public safety data platform, unarmed response

6-7 p.m.: Galvanized water service line replacement

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Noon-1:30 p.m.: Housing for homeless households, property acquisition for affordable housing

4-5:30 p.m.: Fire Station 4 (on Huron Parkway) – first net zero fire station in Michigan, solar on city facilities

6-7 p.m.: City Clerk election center

Thursday, Jan. 20