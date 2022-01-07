Dancing parents go viral on Ann Arbor TikTok

An eight-second video of two parents dancing for their children in Ann Arbor has gone viral.

An eight-second video by user @emilygrunz, captured the adorable moment as the parents bounce in front of a baby stroller right outside Pizza Bob’s on South State Street.

A passerby behind the camera is heard saying “I love that” as the parents boogie to whatever music or song they hear.

@emilygrunz captioned the video “to this couple performing for their babies on the sidewalk in ann arbor-never change” and we (and the internet) can’t agree more.

The video has garnered over 739,000 views and 72,000 likes. TikTok users commented “Omg this is so wholesome” and “this is why i love ann arbor.”

But we’re left with some questions: Who are these parents and how did they get such cool moves?

Watch the viral video here: