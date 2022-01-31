21º
Tickets to annual Ann Arbor cocktail competition on sale

Two ways to try Artini 2022 cocktails for cause

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Community members can once again support the Ann Arbor Art Center and explore Tree Town’s cocktail scene through the annual Artini competition.

On Feb. 25, participants can visit different Ann Arbor bars to try six specialty cocktails between 5:30-10 p.m. A curated tasting guide will accompany in-person Artini attendees as they make their way around downtown and cast their votes.

Ann Arbor Art Center supporters can also enjoy the competition from home, with six canned, vegan cocktails—equal to 12 drinks—along with a tasting guide, garnishes and access to the event website. At-home attendees have until 2 p.m. on Friday, March 4 to cast their votes.

Tickets are on sale here until Feb. 14. In-person tickets cost $80. At-home tickets cost $150.

Participating bars include:

  • The Alley Bar
  • Aventura
  • Babs’ Underground
  • The Circ Bar
  • Nightcap
  • Of Rice & Men

The annual competition has raised more than $250,000 for the Ann Arbor Art Center over the past 13 years, allowing the nonprofit to fund its visual arts experiences.

Visit the Artini 2022 website for updates.

