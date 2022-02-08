Ann Arbor cybersecurity startup names new CEO, receives $35B in funding

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Tree town-based Censys, a cybersecurity company specializing in “continuous attack surface management,” has a new chief executive officer and an additional $35 million in funding.

Created in 2013, the Ann Arbor startup focuses on the security risk points of internet-facing assets. The company helps organizations monitor and access risks across their internet assets to prevent unwanted cyber-attacks and vulnerabilities.

Brad Brooks, a former CEO of OneLogin with over 25 of experience, will help the company speed up product development and growth, the company said in a release. He succeeds Censys interim CEO Lorne Groe, who will stay on as the tech startup’s chief financial officer and chief operating officer.

“Censys has created a stellar attack surface management platform that organizations view as a security problem solver. This industry leadership is reflected in the significant triple digit annual recurring revenue growth it has experienced year over year and the organizations it calls customers, including Google and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security,” said Brooks in a statement. “I’m excited to join Censys as we begin this exciting new chapter and help bring more innovative capabilities to this rapidly growing attack surface management marketplace.”

The funding comes from a Series B round of investing and will help Censys further its research and development, product development, sales operations and engineering.

“Censys provides a consolidated view into both internal and external attack surface and dependencies enabling security leaders to make informed risk decisions and provide swifter response to issues,” said Intel Capital Managing Director Sunil Kurkure in a release.

“As organizations continue to seek added protection against today’s advanced cyber threats, Censys has an opportunity to further build its attack surface management solution to help CISOs better manage the ever-expanding security perimeter. We’re thrilled to be a part of the exciting journey ahead.”

Intel Capital, an investment branch of technology giant Intel Corporation, led the funding efforts. Previous Censys investors include Google Ventures and Greylock Partners and its customers include the Swiss Armed Forces, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and several Fortune 500 companies.