Tori Amos to perform at Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater in May

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Musician, author, humanitarian and activist Tori Amos will perform at the historic Michigan Theater on May 26.

The 8 p.m. performance will feature songs from Amos’ sixteenth studio album “Ocean to Ocean” and songs from her decades-long musical career.

The new album was born of Amos’ emotional state during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a statement says, and was featured on NPR’s Tony Desk and on several Billboard charts.

Tickets are now on sale to the general public but Michigan Theather Foundation subscribers had early access last week. There is a limit of six tickets per group for the show, according to TicketMaster. Find ticket information here.

An internationally known singer-songwriter, Amos is known for her many albums, a stage musical, her New York Times bestselling biography “Resistance: A Songwriter’s Story of Hope, Change, and Courage,” Billboard-topping songs and activism.

Ad

The Ann Arbor stop is one of many on Amos’ massive tour across North America, which includes shows in Seattle, New York City and Los Angeles.

Michigan Theater requires all event attendees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination. Those unvaccinated must have “a valid medical note” and need to show a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the performance. Temperatures will be checked at the door, according to an email from Michigan Theater.

Masks are required and can only be removed when eating or drinking.

Find the venue’s COVID-19 policy here.

Visit Michigan Theater at 603 E. Liberty Street.