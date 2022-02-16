Leslie Science & Nature Center opens summer camp registration

LSNC's mission is to: "Create moments of discovery that inspire curiosity, exploration and respect for STEM and the natural world. " (Credit: Leisa Thompson)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Washtenaw County children can start getting excited for summer with the announcement of in-person camps at the Leslie Science & Nature Center.

Registration is now open for 2022 Unity in Learning camps that will span across June, July and August.

Ann Arbor area children can participate in themed sessions to learn about ecosystems, animal navigation and survival strategies, invasive species, local water features, animals and more.

Here’s what you need to know:

Unity in Learning camps run from June 13 to August 19 in five sessions.

Addition sessions from August 22 to September 2 will depend on the start dates for local schools.

Children are grouped by grade.

Camps run Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sessions cost $300 per child.

Camp groups will be capped at 22 individuals, including educators and volunteers.

Check out the camp catalog here and learn camp details here.

Those with questions can contact camp leadership at 734-205-9531 or at camp@aahom-lesliesnc.org.

Leslie Science & Nature Center is at 1831 Traver Rd. near the Black Pond Woods Nature Area.