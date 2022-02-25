Applications open for downtown Ann Arbor advisory council

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Downtown residents are needed to fill open positions on Ann Arbor’s Citizens Advisory Council.

Between nine and 15 council members will work with the Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority to discuss issues impacting the livability of the downtown area. Members are appointed by the Ann Arbor City Council and the mayor.

Currently, seven residents sit on the council, which meets virtually at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month.

Community members within the DDA boundary can fill out an online application to be considered. The organization stretches along Main Street, Washington Street, the surrounding blocks and parts of the South University area. Find a map of the boundary here.

Learn more about the Citizens Advisory Council here.