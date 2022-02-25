23º
wdiv logo

LIVE

All About Ann Arbor

Applications open for downtown Ann Arbor advisory council

Residents needed to work with DDA on downtown livability

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Downtown Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority, DDA, Community, Ann Arbor City Council, Advisory Council
Ann Arbor's Main Street. (Destination Ann Arbor)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Downtown residents are needed to fill open positions on Ann Arbor’s Citizens Advisory Council.

Between nine and 15 council members will work with the Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority to discuss issues impacting the livability of the downtown area. Members are appointed by the Ann Arbor City Council and the mayor.

Currently, seven residents sit on the council, which meets virtually at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month.

Community members within the DDA boundary can fill out an online application to be considered. The organization stretches along Main Street, Washington Street, the surrounding blocks and parts of the South University area. Find a map of the boundary here.

Learn more about the Citizens Advisory Council here.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email