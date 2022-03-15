VictorThon event will raise funds for pediatric therapies, generating awareness

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Dance Marathon at the University of Michigan (DMUM) is a student organization dedicated to raising funds and awareness for pediatric therapies at University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

Despite the name, it is not a dance group. Members volunteer at therapies, fundraise, and foster relationships with DMUM families and prepare for VictorThon. During VictorThon they stand for 24 hours to show support for Little Victors.

DMUM is one of the largest student-run nonprofits on campus. They work hard every year to fundraise for the Little Victors. VictorThon is the biggest event of the year and the center of the organization.

Due to COVID, VictorThon is going to look different from past in-person event years. It will be held Saturday (March 26) from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and under a 10-hour timeline. Check in for the event begins at 9 a.m.

All attending members must register prior to March 25 at 12 p.m. Only 750 members will be allowed at the event and it is a first come, first served basis. Members will also have to show proof of full vaccination, including booster to enter the building. Masks will be required at the event.

VictorThon is a closed event to the University of Michigan and Dance Marathon community. More information will be released on Instagram.

Click here to learn more or to make a donation.