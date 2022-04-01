Here’s which roads to avoid in downtown Ann Arbor this weekend

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Several events are happening this weekend which means road closures and extra traffic.

Hundreds of people will flood into downtown Ann Arbor for the Michigan Wolverines’ spring game, Fool Moon, Hash Bash, the Monroe Street Fair, FestiFools and the Ann Arbor Goddess Run—all happening over the next few days.

Here’s which roads will be closed due to events:

Fool Moon

When: 6 a.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Where:

Main Street from William to Washington

Liberty Street from Ashley to Fourth Avenue

Monroe Street Fair

When: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Saturday

Where:

Monroe Street between Tappan Avenue and State Street

Tappan Avenue between Monroe Street and South University Avenue

Oakland Avenue from Monroe Street to Hill Street: local traffic only.

University of Michigan spring football game

No roads will officially be closed but there will be extra road congestion and delay. The game starts at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

A notice from the city of Ann Arbor recommends that drivers avoid roads surrounding Michigan Stadium before and after the game.

Ann Arbor Goddess Run

When: 4-10:30 a.m. on Sunday

Where:

Main Street between Keech Avenue and Liberty Street

Liberty Street between Main and State streets

Hill Street between Greene Street and Division Avenue

Division Street between Hill Street and Hoover Avenue

Hoover Avenue between Division and Greene streets

Greene Street between Hill Street and Davis Avenue

Davis Avenue between Greene and Main streets

Keech Avenue between Greene and Main streets

FestiFools

When: 2-6 p.m. on Sunday

Where: