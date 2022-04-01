39º

Here’s which roads to avoid in downtown Ann Arbor this weekend

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Photo | Sarah M. Parlette

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Several events are happening this weekend which means road closures and extra traffic.

Hundreds of people will flood into downtown Ann Arbor for the Michigan Wolverines’ spring game, Fool Moon, Hash Bash, the Monroe Street Fair, FestiFools and the Ann Arbor Goddess Run—all happening over the next few days.

Here’s which roads will be closed due to events:

Fool Moon

When: 6 a.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Where:

  • Main Street from William to Washington
  • Liberty Street from Ashley to Fourth Avenue

Monroe Street Fair

When: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Saturday

Where:

  • Monroe Street between Tappan Avenue and State Street
  • Tappan Avenue between Monroe Street and South University Avenue
  • Oakland Avenue from Monroe Street to Hill Street: local traffic only.

University of Michigan spring football game

No roads will officially be closed but there will be extra road congestion and delay. The game starts at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

A notice from the city of Ann Arbor recommends that drivers avoid roads surrounding Michigan Stadium before and after the game.

Ann Arbor Goddess Run

When: 4-10:30 a.m. on Sunday

Where:

  • Main Street between Keech Avenue and Liberty Street
  • Liberty Street between Main and State streets
  • Hill Street between Greene Street and Division Avenue
  • Division Street between Hill Street and Hoover Avenue
  • Hoover Avenue between Division and Greene streets
  • Greene Street between Hill Street and Davis Avenue
  • Davis Avenue between Greene and Main streets
  • Keech Avenue between Greene and Main streets

FestiFools

When: 2-6 p.m. on Sunday

Where:

  • State Street from Madison Street to William Street
  • South University Avenue from Tappan Avenue to State Street
  • William Street and State Street to the Ann Arbor District Library

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

