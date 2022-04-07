Free tree alert: City of Ann Arbor giving away trees in April

In this photo taken early January 2020, and provided Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, by the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service, a Wollemi pine tree sapling grows on the forest floor in the Wollemi National Park, New South Wales, Australia. Specialist firefighters have saved the world's last remaining wild stand of a prehistoric tree from wildfires that razed forests west of Sydney. (NSW National Parks and Wildfire Service via AP)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Help Tree Town get closer to carbon neutrality with free saplings from the City of Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovations.

Between 1-4 p.m. on April 23, community members can pick up two free seedlings or saplings to help the city get closer to its goal of carbon neutrality.

The giveaway is part of the city’s A2Zero carbon neutrality plan and initiative to plant 10,000 new trees on private property by 2030.

Starting at 5 p.m. on April 15, community members can register online for 15-minute pick-up times at the Leslie Science and Nature Center. Use this form to get a slot.

Ann Arborites can choose between several species including silver maple, tulip poplar, bitternut hickory, red pine, Basswood (American linden), paper birch, pin oak and sycamore. The seedlings and saplings range in size from 1-4 feet tall and should be able to fit in most cars, city officials said.

Ad

Trees for the giveaway were provided by the Washtenaw County Conservation District. There is a limit of two trees per household.

Leslie Science and Nature Center is at 1831 Traver Road.