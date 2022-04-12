Need a summer job? Ann Arbor Summer Festival is hiring for its 2022 season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Those looking for a short-term summer gig are in luck. Ann Arbor Summer Festival (A2SF) is looking for operations team members to help with its 2022 season.

Since 1984, the nonprofit organization has put together an annual summertime event that welcomes hundreds of Ann Arborites and tourists to the downtown area. Free and ticketed events include art exhibits, concerts, performances, children’s activities, movies and classes.

This year, A2SF is returning its Top of the Park events to the University of Michigan Ingalls Mall at 881 N. University Ave.

Job seekers are needed for work between June 10 and July 3.

“Staff members fulfill a wide range of operational duties, with every team member being responsible for creating a clean, safe, positive atmosphere on site,” says a newsletter from A2SF.

Those interested can apply online here.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, A2SF organized smaller events and mini-concerts around Tree Town to keep the A2SD spirit alive.

Volunteers are also needed to help greet visitors and keep the summer festival a zero waste event. Learn more here.