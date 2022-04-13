Botanical gardens in Ann Arbor to bring back blooming bonsai in June

A Satsuki azalea on display at the 2019 Bonsai in Bloom at Matthaei Botanical Gardens.

ANN ARBOR – Get ready to marvel at the tiny wonders that are Satsuki azalea bonsai at Matthaei Botanical Gardens in June.

The Bonsai in Bloom exhibit will open to the public on June 4 at 10 a.m. and will feature the private collection of collector and bonsai expert Dr. Melvyn Goldstein. A University of Michigan alumnus, Goldstein fell in love with the art form in the 1980s. He has been collecting miniature azaleas for more than two decades.

As part of the event, Goldstein will also be leading two workshops on June 5 for beginner to expert level bonsai enthusiasts. The workshop will feature exposed root azaleas and other varieties, including “Nagisa-no-Kaori,” “Nao,” “Zuiun,” and “Azumakagami.”

The cost of each workshop will range from $110-$275, depending on size and style of tree participants choose. The workshops will run from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m.

To register for the event, click here.

To see more events happening at the gardens and Nichols Arboretum, click here.

Matthaei Botanical Gardens is located at 1800 North Dixboro Road.