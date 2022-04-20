Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra to explore fate at major concert this Saturday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra (A2SO) will explore destiny and fate through a concert at Hill Auditorium on Saturday night.

At 8 p.m., the orchestra will begin its two-hour concert that includes titanic pieces by Ludwig van Beethoven, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and Carlos Simon.

Beethoven’s lengthy Triple Concerto will be performed by violinist Soovin Kim, pianist Gloria Chien and cellist Paul Watkins.

The German composer influenced additional pieces chosen for the concert including Tchaikovsky’s monumental Symphony No. 4. and Simon’s brooding Fate Now Conquers.

Award-winner conductor Earl Lee will lead during the concert. He is the final candidate vying for the position of A2SO music director and will give a talk at 7 p.m., before the concert.

Tickets range in price from $10-$80. Discounts are available for children, seniors, students and large groups.

Reserve tickets at the A2SO website, by calling 734-994-4801 or by sending an email to tickets@a2so.com.

Ad

Hill Auditorium is at 825 N. University Ave.