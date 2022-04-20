38º

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra to explore fate at major concert this Saturday

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra, Music, Concert, Ann Arbor Events, Events, Entertainment, Family, Hill Auditorium, Community
A woman plays the violin. (Pexels)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra (A2SO) will explore destiny and fate through a concert at Hill Auditorium on Saturday night.

At 8 p.m., the orchestra will begin its two-hour concert that includes titanic pieces by Ludwig van Beethoven, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and Carlos Simon.

Beethoven’s lengthy Triple Concerto will be performed by violinist Soovin Kim, pianist Gloria Chien and cellist Paul Watkins.

The German composer influenced additional pieces chosen for the concert including Tchaikovsky’s monumental Symphony No. 4. and Simon’s brooding Fate Now Conquers.

Award-winner conductor Earl Lee will lead during the concert. He is the final candidate vying for the position of A2SO music director and will give a talk at 7 p.m., before the concert.

Tickets range in price from $10-$80. Discounts are available for children, seniors, students and large groups.

Reserve tickets at the A2SO website, by calling 734-994-4801 or by sending an email to tickets@a2so.com.

Hill Auditorium is at 825 N. University Ave.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email