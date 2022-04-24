Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation looking for lifeguards, swim instructors

People of all ages swim at Veterans Memorial Park Pool on Aug. 26, 2021.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Looking to work outdoors this summer?

Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation is hiring lifeguards and swim instructors for area pools during its summer season.

Swim instructors will supervise morning and evening swim classes and group activities held Mondays through Thursdays and weekend classes between 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Lifeguards will monitor swimmers and water conditions while enforcing safety rules, according to an Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation hiring flyer. “Employees will have an opportunity for lifeguard certification reimbursement up to $200 upon working a minimum of 200 hours,” says the flyer.

The starting pay for both positions is $16.45 per hour.

Other open positions include cashiers, day camp counselors, golf course staff and canoe livery attendants.

Those interested can learn more or apply online at a2gov.org/parksjobs.