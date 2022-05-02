Ann Arbor’s Bløm Meadworks celebrating four years with new batch releases, pop ups

Bløm Meadworks offers mead and cider flights in its taproom at 100 S. 4th Ave. in Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR – Bløm Meadworks turns four this year, and in honor of the milestone the meadery will be throwing a daylong party on Saturday.

From noon to 10 p.m., expect small batch botanical releases, brand-new merch, the release of its annual Rhubarb Mead and pop ups with local businesses.

In 2018, owners Matt Ritchey and Lauren Bloom made their dream of launching a meadery using locally-sourced ingredients a reality. The native Michiganders moved back home from Chicago with hopes to start the honey-inspired venture after Ritchey, a brewer, was diagnosed with a gluten allergy.

Bloom said the very first batch of mead they made was for a friend’s wedding in Colorado.

Husband and wife team Matthew Ritchey and Lauren Bloom (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

“We made up this batch of a plum mead that tasted pretty similar to champagne and drove it out to the wedding and it went really well,” Bloom said in a 2017 interview.

“So, that got us on this path of wanting to make meads that were dry and carbonated and kind of hit that cross section of what appeals to a cider drinker and a craft beer drinker and even a little bit of a wine drinker.”

Bloom said the business took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, which their regular customers and the local community helped them fare.

“In some ways four years right now is kind of an odd milestone because it was two really great years that we started with and then two challenging years that we’re trying to come out of,” said Bloom. “We’d love to use the birthday party to share some new flavors and highlight pop ups we’ve been working with along the way, and just make a fun day for the people who’ve helped us get this far.”

Here’s the schedule of events:

All day: Small batch releases, hourly raffles, new merch drops

Noon : Annual Rhubarb Mead release

Noon-4 p.m. : Ellen’s Fine Goods pop-up (+ Mother’s Day goodies available!)

5-9 p.m. : Pilar’s Tamales pop-up

7-9 p.m.: Live music from The Soursops

Bløm Meadworks requires proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for indoor seating. Customers can provide their physical vaccination card, a picture of the card or a ResponsiBLUE confirmation.

Bløm Meadworks is located at 100 S. 4th Ave.

For more information, visit www.drinkblom.com.