Ann Arbor Art Center gallery announces first exhibition of 2022

The Ann Arbor Art Center softly reopened on June 30, 2020 after closing its doors to the public in March. Photo courtesy of the Ann Arbor Art Center.

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Art Center will be launching its first exhibition of the season on May 20, alongside the grand opening of its brand-new 1,200-square-foot A2AC Gallery, which also features updated studio spaces.

The exhibition is curated by A2AC’s interim gallery director Ashley Miller and the A2AC Exhibition Committee.

SHARING SPACE will open with a reception on May 27 from 6-9 p.m. and will run through July 8.

“Sharing Space is about making room for different voices and opinions, navigating new levels of comfort with human interaction and intimacy, and finding ways to achieve connection even in moments of isolation and transition,” Miller said in a statement.

Exhibiting artists:

Tyanna J. Buie (Detroit)

Yiyun Chen (Northeast Ohio)

Rachel DeBoard (Highland Park)

Jason J. Ferguson (Grass Lake)

Nicolei Buendia Gupit (East Lansing)

Stacy Isenbarger (Moscow, Idaho / Cardiff, Wales)

Breanne Johnson (Detroit)

Elise Kirk (Lawrence, Kansas)

Elise Marie Martin (Detroit)

AJ Schnettler (Oakland, California)

Kat Spears (Bloomington, Indiana)

Dessislava Terzieva (Detroit / Sofia, Bulgaria)

Rachel Elise Thomas (Detroit)

Admission to the A2AC Gallery is free, but donations are encouraged to help keep it a free space for the community. The gallery is open to people of all ages.

The A2AC Gallery is located at 117 W. Liberty.

For more information, visit www.annarborartcenter.org/sharing-space.