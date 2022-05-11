Ann Arbor to add 80 EV charging stations to downtown parking structures

ANN ARBOR – The city’s Office of Sustainability and Innovations and the Downtown Development Authority are partnering to expand the network of public electric vehicle charging ports downtown.

The effort will more than double the number of charging stations in the downtown area, with 80 new ports set to be installed in seven parking structures.

According to a press release, access public EV charging supports the city’s sustainability goals.

The following parking structures will receive new or additional ports:

Ann/Ashley

Fourth and William

Library Lane

Maynard

Liberty Square

Forest

“We are excited to see this significant expansion of EV charging infrastructure in our downtown and are thankful for the collaboration with the DDA,” Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations director Missy Stults said in a release.

“We know that having widely available EV charging infrastructure is important to facilitating the transition to vehicle electrification and see this effort, along with others the office is undertaking, as key to support the community in reducing emissions from vehicles.”

The installations will be staggered over the coming weeks and signage will be posted to indicate when there may be charger downtimes.

Charger usage will be free throughout the installation process, but once complete, users will be charged for using the ports.

The city and the DDA will announce pricing information as completion of the project nears.

For more information about the city’s climate and equity plan, visit www.a2zero.org.