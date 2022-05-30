87º

Rolling Sculpture Car Show returns to Main Street after two-year hiatus

Hot rods, classic cars anticipated in downtown Ann Arbor

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Credit: Main Street Area Association

ANN ARBOR – One-of-a-kind cars will return to the heart of downtown for the Rolling Sculpture Car Show on July 15.

Hot rods and classic cars will be parked along Main, Liberty and Washington streets between 2-10 p.m.

Hosted by Main Street Ann Arbor, the free event was canceled in 2020 and again in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lack of volunteers.

More than 300 cars, owned by car enthusiasts and collectors, take part in the annual event.

This year, DJ Surfer Joe will entertain spectators from the corner of Main and Liberty streets.

Those interested in showing their car can submit applications by June 17. Registration costs between $35-$45. Find application materials here.

Learn more about the Rolling Sculpture Car Show here.

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

