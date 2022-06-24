Annual Jaycees Parade returns to downtown Ann Arbor on July 4

The annual Ann Arbor Fourth of July Parade on Liberty St. on July 4, 2019.

ANN ARBOR – The annual Ann Arbor Jaycees Fourth of July Parade is coming back to Tree Town but it’s going to be a little different.

Due to several road closures, the parade will have a big change to its usual route. This year, the procession will start at 10 a.m. at the corner of Thayer and Washington. It will weave its way towards Main Street and end at the Main and William intersection.

Having been organized by the Ann Arbor nonprofit since 1991, the Fourth of July parade usually has between 50-80 participant groups, said Jaycees 2022 Community Vice President Michael Schultz.

Between 40 and 50 area organizations, local politicians and community members are anticipated to participate this year.

Luckily, there’s still time to sign up. Those interested have until the evening of Friday, June 24 to submit applications. Local organizations, community groups and individuals can sign up for free. There is a $50 fee for political candidates and businesses, which Schultz said goes towards the cost of the parade. Inquiries can be emailed to parade@a2jaycees.org.

Ad

Another change for this year’s Ann Arbor Jaycees Fourth of July Parade is the cancellation of its traditional children’s bike decorating contest. The event gives Ann Arbor area children a chance to show off their bike decorating skills and ride in the procession.

Schultz shared that safety concerns with the parade’s staging area–which will have to be somewhat open to vehicle traffic–as the cause of the change.

The Ann Arbor Jaycees is a nonpolitical, membership-led, community-focused nonprofit for those ages 21-40. Members volunteer in the local area, support projects and put together events like the parade and the annual Summer Carnival, currently in its 69th year and running from June 22nd through June 26th.

Interested community members can join a Jaycees’ meetup or send an email to info@a2jaycees.org.

Ad

Learn more at the Ann Arbor Jaycees website.

Check out the Fourth of July Parade route map below: