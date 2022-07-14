Like Ann Arbor’s trees? The City wants to hear from you

ANN ARBOR – What does the future of Ann Arbor’s tree canopy look like to you?

The City of Ann Arbor is asking for community member input as it updates the Urban Forest Management Plan.

The plan was first recognized in 2014 and focused on the importance of the city’s tree canopy. The plan created strategies to maintain tree canopy health and resilience, according to the City’s forestry website.

City officials will work with area organizations and subject experts to figure out the future of the plan, update recommendations and discuss the current conditions of the canopy.

Now, residents can share their opinions on Tree Town’s namesake through a four-page survey.

Survey takers will share their thoughts on the care of trees in public parks and on streets, the benefits of trees across the city and how best to get more trees on private property.