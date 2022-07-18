Humane Society of Huron Valley aims to ‘Empty the Shelter’ with reduced adoption fees

ANN ARBOR – Expand your family and help the Humane Society of Huron Valley empty its kennels.

The Ann Arbor animal nonprofit hopes to have all of its adult animals adopted during the annual “Empty the Shelters” event.

“We are full!” said Adoption Manager Alison Balow in a release. “There are so many animals deserving of homes. I’ve never seen it like this.”

The shelter is reducing its adult dog and cat adoption fees to $25 from July 11 to July 31. It is also offering “adopt-one-get-one-free” kittens and free small mammal adoptions from July 11 to July 31.

“The last time we participated in ‘Empty the Shelters,’ our kennels literally emptied out, and staff were overjoyed with the amazing families made that day,” she added.

Adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and have been given an initial health check, HSHV officials said in a release.

HSHV is one of more than 250 shelters across the United States working with BISSELL Pet Foundation to get adoptable animals into new homes.

“Right now, we’ve got more animals coming in than adopters,” said HSHV CEO Tanya Hilgendorf. “Increased adult dogs coming in as stray and as cruelty cases are pushing us past capacity. And we just had a month of more incoming kittens than we’ve seen in a decade—likely due to the lack of access to spay/neuter services during the shutdown and ongoing. Across the state, we’re seeing overcrowding, and tragically, an increase in euthanasia in many shelters.”

While the BISSELL Pet Foundation subsidized adoption fees up to $50 per animal, the HSHV lowered its fees further for the event.

“We hope this promotion encourages folks to adopt and save a life,” Hilgendorf. said.

See HSHV’s adoptable animals here.