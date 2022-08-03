University of Michigan runners in England for Commonwealth Games

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan men’s track and field teammates Dubem Amene and Joshua Zeller are currently competing in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, which kicked off on Tuesday and run through Sunday.

The games come two weeks after Amene and Zeller competed in the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, where they both made top-six finishes.

This week, Zeller is representing England at Alexander Stadium in the men’s 110-meter hurdles. Amene is representing Nigeria in the men’s 400-meter competition.

Former Wolverines Joe Ellis and Cindy (Ofili) Sember are representing England in the men’s hammer throw and women’s 100-meter hurdles, respectively.

The Commonwealth Games is held every four years and gathers 72 countries and territories for several days of 22 different sports competitions.

For more information about the athletes’ rankings and how to watch their competitions, visit Michigan Athletics’ website.