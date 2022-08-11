Ann Arbor receives more than $1.3 million to improve drink water system

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town is among six communities across Michigan to be given money to improve reliable drinking water.

The City of Ann Arbor received a $1.38 million MI Clean Water grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) for projects to upgrade the city’s drinking water system.

“The City of Ann Arbor is excited to receive a Clean Water Grant from the State of Michigan to support improvements to its raw water pump station”, said City Administrator Milton Dohoney in a release. “This station was constructed in 1949, and this project will allow the city to replace aging infrastructure. Once complete, this project will improve water supply reliability for the City’s 125,000 customers.”

Money for the grants comes from the MI Clean Water Plan, which directs $102.1 million in federal funds towards lead service line replacement across the state. An additional $105 million was set aside to fund programs including planning studies, lead service line identification and those that address PFAS and water contaminants.

In total, $5.5 million in grants was distributed among Ann Arbor, East Lansing, the cities of Owosso and Romulus, the Village of Shelby and Benton Charter Township.

Learn more about the recent grants here.