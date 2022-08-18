Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s coming to Ann Arbor on Oct. 9

ANN ARBOR – The 2022 Washtenaw County Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place at Pioneer High School on Sunday, Oct. 9.

Registration to participate in the event is currently open and volunteers are needed as well.

Participants can choose to start a team, join a team or walk as an individual during the annual fundraiser. Registration is fee, but participants are encouraged to raise funds to support the Alzheimer’s Association.

Held nationally in more than 600 communities across the country, it is the largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s research, support and care in the United States.

Schedule

10 a.m. - Walk activities/registration

11:45 a.m. - Opening ceremony

Noon - Walk begins

For more information on how to register, get involved or to learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association, visit the event’s website.

Pioneer High School is located at 601 W. Stadium Blvd.