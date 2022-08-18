82º

Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s coming to Ann Arbor on Oct. 9

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Courtesy: Alzheimer's Association, Michigan Great Lakes Chapter

ANN ARBOR – The 2022 Washtenaw County Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place at Pioneer High School on Sunday, Oct. 9.

Registration to participate in the event is currently open and volunteers are needed as well.

Participants can choose to start a team, join a team or walk as an individual during the annual fundraiser. Registration is fee, but participants are encouraged to raise funds to support the Alzheimer’s Association.

Held nationally in more than 600 communities across the country, it is the largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s research, support and care in the United States.

Schedule

  • 10 a.m. - Walk activities/registration
  • 11:45 a.m. - Opening ceremony
  • Noon - Walk begins

For more information on how to register, get involved or to learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association, visit the event’s website.

Pioneer High School is located at 601 W. Stadium Blvd.

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

