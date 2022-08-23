University of Michigan football players launch Ann Arbor NIL Club

(Rebecca Blackwell, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Michigan fans cheers before the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Georgia, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

ANN ARBOR – Members of the University of Michigan football team announced the launching of the Ann Arbor NIL Club on Tuesday.

NIL stands for name, image, likeness. In 2020, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two bills allowing college athletes in the state to profit off NIL contracts.

The AANC is a fan community that benefits more than 110 Michigan football players.

Fans can join the NIL Club through a monthly paid subscription and in return receive exclusive access to the players via digital meet-and-greets, chat rooms, message boards and more, according to the AANC website.

Player-recorded content will include discussions of past games, practice updates, recruiting stories, upcoming matchups and more.

Ad

How it works

The minimum cost to subscribe is $5 and there is no maximum. Proceeds are split equally amongst the athletes that actively participate in the club at the end of every month.

The team has partnered with membership platform YOKE, which has an 18% platform fee. YOKE helps with website development, tax and compliance, marketing, message board moderation and analytics, according to AANC.

For more information, visit www.annarbornilclub.com.