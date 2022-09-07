Avalon Housing celebrates turning 30 with anniversary fundraiser in downtown Ann Arbor

The indoor lounge with views of the roof deck. (Courtesy: The Circ Bar)

ANN ARBOR – Avalon Housing is celebrating 30 years of serving the community with the return of its in-person Home for Good fundraiser.

The housing nonprofit will host the ticketed event at The Circ Bar, 210 S. 1st St, between 6-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22.

This year’s Home for Good will have live music, food from Ann Arbor eatery Eat and speakers from the Avalon community. Proceeds will help Avalon further its mission of housing justice, to support clients and to help others exit homelessness.

“We are excited to bring our neighbors together again for Home for Good! We’re so grateful for the support of all our funders, sponsors and partners who make this event possible. We look forward to seeing everyone and celebrating all that we’ve been able to accomplish together these past 30 years,” said Avalon Housing Executive Director Aubrey Patiño.

A limited number of tickets are available for $100 and can be bought online here.

An in-person Home for Good fundraiser hasn’t been held since 2019 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Learn more about Avalon Housing’s impact on Tree Town at https://avalonhousing.org/