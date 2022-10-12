Do the gobble wobble at this year’s Ann Arbor Turkey Trot

ANN ARBOR – Beat back a turkey-induced food coma during the 16th Ann Arbor Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K.

Starting at 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, runners can dash down Main Street and around Ebel Field in their best Thanksgiving costumes and ugly sweaters.

This year, a part of each runner’s registration fee will go to the ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation, which raises funds for pediatric brain tumor research.

Runners only pay $29 for the in-person 5K. Extras, such as race medals or t-shirts, can be added to the registration in an “a la carte” fashion. An at-home virtual option is available for $7 to those who can’t participate in the downtown Ann Arbor race.

Young participants ages 10 and younger, who aren’t quite ready for a full 5K, can sign up for a 1K race that begins at 8:15 a.m.

Online registration closes at noon on Nov. 22.

Awards will be given to the three fastest men and women in their age groups, the three ugliest sweaters and the best holiday costumes.

Find race information here.