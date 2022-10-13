Humane Society of Huron Valley hosting 17th annual benefit dinner in Ann Arbor

Two glasses of wine at an event.

ANN ARBOR – Humane Society of Huron Valley will be hosting its 17th annual Compassionate Feast at the Michigan League Ballroom on Nov. 4.

The benefit will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will include a silent auction and raffle, special guest appearances and a vegetarian/vegan feast.

The event will be emceed by Matthew Altruda of ann arbor’s 107one and musical guests Chris Dupont and Kylee Phillips will be performing.

The celebrity guest of the event will be Brian Hare, a New York Times Bestselling Author of “The Genius of Dogs” and host of “Is Your Dog a Genius?” on National Geographic Wild.

Hare specializes in the evolution of cognition in animals and has published more than 100 scientific papers. He is also a faculty member at Duke University and is a core member of its Center of Cognitive Neuroscience.

Below are the ticket levels, according to an event release:

$200 ($160 of which is tax-deductible) – Dinner + drinks + silent auction

$350 ($310 of which is tax-deductible) – All of the above + Meet & greet with Dr. Brian Hare, signed book and picture with him

$500 ($460 of which is tax-deductible) – All of the above + a seat at Dr. Brian Hare’s table

For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, click here.