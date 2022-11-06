Midnight Madness returns to downtown Ann Arbor in early December

(Sarah Parlette, Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

ANN ARBOR – Knock out holiday shopping early this year with Midnight Madness in downtown Ann Arbor on Friday, Dec. 2.

Tree Town businesses and restaurants will be open late during the annual event offering event discounts, specials, bonus gift cards, giveaways and free gifts.

Midnight Madness shoppers will also be entertained by sidewalk performances by Element 1 breakdancing, Leim Irish Dance club, the Pioneer High School Orchestra and Choir, Marsha Mumm and the Voices in Harmony Chorus.

Ann Arbor Police Department will offer free hot cocoa from 7-9 p.m. Santa will be making an appearance for photo opportunities with shoppers.

Here are some of our favorite deals:

Ann Arbor Art Center: Free Tiny Totes workshop from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Bløm Meadworks: Free mixed 4-pack when signing up for a growler subscription

BYOC Co.: 15% off (in-store only)The Grotto: 20% off all hot drinks

Conor O’Neill’s: $6 pretzel bites, $6 Irish Coffee and mulled cider

Jibarito: $5 empanadas

Underground Printing: 12% off in-store

Vault of Midnight: 10% off storewide

Check out more event details here.