Ann Arbor pottery studio to host holiday sale in December

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

The annual Yourist Studio Gallery Holiday Show and Sale being set up at the Jackson Road ceramics studio. (Yourist Studio Gallery)

ANN ARBOR – See the work of 29 ceramics artists at the annual Holiday Show and Sale at Yourist Studio Gallery between Dec. 9-11.

The Jackson Road pottery studio and gallery will showcase hand-crafted ceramics ranging from decorative pieces to functional bowls and vases made by resident studio artists.

The holiday show is one stop on the Winter Art Tour, a series of 10 art shows happening around Tree Town between Dec. 9-11.

Yourist Studio Gallery, owned by artist Kay Yourist, regularly hosts classes about different pottery techniques and one-on-one sessions.

Here’s the holiday show schedule:

  • Friday, Dec. 9: 4-8 p.m.: opening reception and preview sale
  • Saturday, Dec. 10: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 11: noon-5 p.m.

Artists included in the show are Kathy Anastasia, John Blades, Darcy Bowden, Nancy Bulkley, Laila Chalati, Patty Clark, Savanah Conrad, Nick Glynos, Rose E Gomez, Linda Heckenkamp, Judith Hogue, Elan Lange, Jennifer MacLeod, Robin Mendenhall, Tempest NeuCollins, Beth Peterson, Averi Phan, Steve Rodriguez, Keith Shoultz, Eileen Somers, Josette Steele, Elisha Talley, Dave Timm, Caron Valentine-Marsh, Ali Walsh, Jeff Warrow, Kevan Wilson, Deb Wood, and Kay Yourist.

Free parking is available at the 6087 Jackson Road studio.

Learn more about Yourist Studio Gallery here.

