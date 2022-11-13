Ann Arbor pottery studio to host holiday sale in December

The annual Yourist Studio Gallery Holiday Show and Sale being set up at the Jackson Road ceramics studio.

ANN ARBOR – See the work of 29 ceramics artists at the annual Holiday Show and Sale at Yourist Studio Gallery between Dec. 9-11.

The Jackson Road pottery studio and gallery will showcase hand-crafted ceramics ranging from decorative pieces to functional bowls and vases made by resident studio artists.

The holiday show is one stop on the Winter Art Tour, a series of 10 art shows happening around Tree Town between Dec. 9-11.

Yourist Studio Gallery, owned by artist Kay Yourist, regularly hosts classes about different pottery techniques and one-on-one sessions.

Here’s the holiday show schedule:

Friday, Dec. 9: 4-8 p.m.: opening reception and preview sale

Saturday, Dec. 10: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11: noon-5 p.m.

Artists included in the show are Kathy Anastasia, John Blades, Darcy Bowden, Nancy Bulkley, Laila Chalati, Patty Clark, Savanah Conrad, Nick Glynos, Rose E Gomez, Linda Heckenkamp, Judith Hogue, Elan Lange, Jennifer MacLeod, Robin Mendenhall, Tempest NeuCollins, Beth Peterson, Averi Phan, Steve Rodriguez, Keith Shoultz, Eileen Somers, Josette Steele, Elisha Talley, Dave Timm, Caron Valentine-Marsh, Ali Walsh, Jeff Warrow, Kevan Wilson, Deb Wood, and Kay Yourist.

Free parking is available at the 6087 Jackson Road studio.

Learn more about Yourist Studio Gallery here.