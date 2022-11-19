30º

All About Ann Arbor

No. 3 Michigan survives upset bid by Illinois with last-minute field goal, remains undefeated

Undefeated Michigan will battle Ohio State next Saturday

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Michigan, Hail, Michigan Football, College Football, Wolverines, Illinois, NCAA
ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 19: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines throws a first half pass while playing the Illinois Fighting Illini at Michigan Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Gregory Shamus, 2022 Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football’s dreams of another College Football Playoff berth remain in tact after surviving a serious upset threat from Illinois on Saturday in Ann Arbor.

Illinois led in the second half until a field goal from Michigan kicker Jake Moody with 20 seconds left in the game, pushing the Wolverines ahead, 19-17. Michigan improves to 11-0 on the season.

Michigan star running back Blake Corum racked up more than 100 yards on the ground in the first half before injuring his knee. He appeared in the second half for two plays then left the game again. Running back Donavan Edwards missed the game with an undisclosed injury.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw for more than 200 yards.

Entering the game, Michigan was ranked No. 3 in the College Football Playoff Rankings, behind Georgia and Ohio State.

Michigan heads to Columbus next weekend for their annual rivalry matchup with Ohio State with an 11-0 undefeated record.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

email

twitter

instagram