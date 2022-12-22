Check out these family friendly activities happening at the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum

ANN ARBOR – Winter break is finally here but parents worried about keeping kids entertained can breathe a sigh of relief. The Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum has got you covered.
The downtown Tree Town hands-on center has a big schedule of activities and events lined up to keep kids busy.
Every day, kids can do activities between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. following themes like grossology, explosive science and nature’s novelties.
Performers will entertain with bubble creation, live music, crafts and songs.
Check these out:
|Date
|Performer
|Time
|Dec. 26
|SCRAP Winter Craft Station
|11 a.m.
|Dec. 27
|SCRAP Winter Craft Station
|11 a.m.
|Dec. 28
|Bubble Man Ron
|Noon, 2 p.m.
|Dec. 29
|Bubble Man Ron
|Noon, 2 p.m.
|Dec. 30
|TBD
|TBD
|Dec. 31
|Guy Louis
|11 a.m., 1 p.m.
|Jan. 1
|Guy Louis
|1 p.m., 3 p.m.
|Jan. 2
|Copper Tom
|Noon - 3 p.m.
|Jan. 3
|Copper Tom
|Noon - 3 p.m.
|Jan. 4
|Beverly Myer, The Music Lady
|11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Jan. 5
|Beverly Myer, The Music Lady
|11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Jan. 6
|Bubble Man Ron
|Noon, 2 p.m.
|Jan. 7
|Bubble Man Ron
|Noon, 2 p.m.
|Jan. 8
|Miss Paula
|Noon - 3 p.m.
The center will also be open during special times during the holiday season. In addition to its usual hours, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, the museum will be open during the following times.
- Monday, Dec. 26, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 31, 10 a.m.–5 pm.
- Sunday, Jan. 1, noon–5 p.m.
- Monday, Jan.2, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.