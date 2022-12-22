30º

All About Ann Arbor

Check out these family friendly activities happening at the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum, Family, Parenting, Museum, Activities, Events, Ann Arbor Events, Local, Music, Entertainment
The entrance of the Ann Arbor Hands On Museum. (Sarah Parlette, WDIV)

ANN ARBOR – Winter break is finally here but parents worried about keeping kids entertained can breathe a sigh of relief. The Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum has got you covered.

The downtown Tree Town hands-on center has a big schedule of activities and events lined up to keep kids busy.

Every day, kids can do activities between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. following themes like grossology, explosive science and nature’s novelties.

Performers will entertain with bubble creation, live music, crafts and songs.

Check these out:

DatePerformerTime
Dec. 26SCRAP Winter Craft Station11 a.m.
Dec. 27SCRAP Winter Craft Station11 a.m.
Dec. 28Bubble Man RonNoon, 2 p.m.
Dec. 29Bubble Man RonNoon, 2 p.m.
Dec. 30TBDTBD
Dec. 31Guy Louis11 a.m., 1 p.m.
Jan. 1Guy Louis1 p.m., 3 p.m.
Jan. 2Copper TomNoon - 3 p.m.
Jan. 3Copper TomNoon - 3 p.m.
Jan. 4Beverly Myer, The Music Lady11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Jan. 5Beverly Myer, The Music Lady11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Jan. 6Bubble Man RonNoon, 2 p.m.
Jan. 7Bubble Man RonNoon, 2 p.m.
Jan. 8Miss PaulaNoon - 3 p.m.

The center will also be open during special times during the holiday season. In addition to its usual hours, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, the museum will be open during the following times.

  • Monday, Dec. 26, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 31, 10 a.m.–5 pm.
  • Sunday, Jan. 1, noon–5 p.m.
  • Monday, Jan.2, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Learn more here.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

