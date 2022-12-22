Check out these family friendly activities happening at the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum

The entrance of the Ann Arbor Hands On Museum.

ANN ARBOR – Winter break is finally here but parents worried about keeping kids entertained can breathe a sigh of relief. The Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum has got you covered.

The downtown Tree Town hands-on center has a big schedule of activities and events lined up to keep kids busy.

Every day, kids can do activities between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. following themes like grossology, explosive science and nature’s novelties.

Performers will entertain with bubble creation, live music, crafts and songs.

Check these out:

Date Performer Time Dec. 26 SCRAP Winter Craft Station 11 a.m. Dec. 27 SCRAP Winter Craft Station 11 a.m. Dec. 28 Bubble Man Ron Noon, 2 p.m. Dec. 29 Bubble Man Ron Noon, 2 p.m. Dec. 30 TBD TBD Dec. 31 Guy Louis 11 a.m., 1 p.m. Jan. 1 Guy Louis 1 p.m., 3 p.m. Jan. 2 Copper Tom Noon - 3 p.m. Jan. 3 Copper Tom Noon - 3 p.m. Jan. 4 Beverly Myer, The Music Lady 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Jan. 5 Beverly Myer, The Music Lady 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Jan. 6 Bubble Man Ron Noon, 2 p.m. Jan. 7 Bubble Man Ron Noon, 2 p.m. Jan. 8 Miss Paula Noon - 3 p.m.

The center will also be open during special times during the holiday season. In addition to its usual hours, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, the museum will be open during the following times.

Monday, Dec. 26, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31, 10 a.m.–5 pm.

Sunday, Jan. 1, noon–5 p.m.

Monday, Jan.2, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Learn more here.