Former city administrator Tom Crawford joins Ann Arbor SPARK leadership

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor SPARK announced Friday that former Ann Arbor City Administrator Tom Crawford will serve as financial officer of the Tree Town development agency.

Crawford brings his deep knowledge of financial strategy, human resources and IT services in both the municipal and private sectors. As a senior member of the executive team, he will report directly to president and CEO Paul Krutko, according to Ann Arbor SPARK.

“He brings a wealth of leadership and financial experience and strategic thinking to the table, and understands the complexities unique to our organization,” Krutko said. “We are confident that Tom will be a strong leader and partner in helping us achieve our mission of driving economic growth in our community.”

“I am thrilled to join this dynamic and innovative organization as the new CFO,” Crawford said. “I am excited to bring my financial expertise and leadership skills to the table and help the company achieve its objectives. I look forward to working further with the team and making a positive impact on the company’s future success.”

Crawford has decades of relevant experience in both the municipal and private sectors, including having recently served as Ann Arbor city administrator and as chief financial officer. He focused on delivering safe and reliable infrastructure, responsive and effective services, and a healthy and engaged organization and constituency, the organization said.

Crawford earned his undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a concentration in finance and marketing, and his MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.