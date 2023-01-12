National skincare brand to open Ann Arbor shop Friday

A look at the new Heyday location in Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR – National skincare and facial services brand Heyday is opening the doors to its first Michigan location on Friday.

The Ann Arbor shop, at 950 W. Eisenhower Pkwy, will offer skincare treatments including facials, masks, microdermabrasion, Gua Sha massage, extractions light therapy and facial peels.

“As a long-time resident of Ann Arbor, I’m excited to bring Heyday and personalized facials to the Ann Arbor community. We recognize that the Ann Arbor market places a high value on self-care & wellness,” said franchise partner Mike Kelleher.

“Heyday’s 50-minute facials are aimed to help our clients and members achieve their skincare goals at our convenient location. We know that the community will enjoy the positive, modern vibe in our shop.”

The Tree Town spot is a 2,400-square-foot shop with eight treatment rooms and a retail area with premium skincare, body care, and haircare brands.

Heyday has more than 11 locations in New York, Illinois, California, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Virginia and now Michigan. The brand offers personalized skincare routines and customized 50-minute treatments with Skin Therapists.

Learn more about Heyday Ann Arbor here.