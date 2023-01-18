Learn about community initiatives, tour City of Ann Arbor offices this spring

The Ann Arbor Municipal Center at 301 E. Huron St. in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

ANN ARBOR – Learn more about local government and community initiatives while touring city buildings through the Ann Arbor Community Academy.

The program is returning for its sixth year to help introduce residents to the behind-the-scenes daily operations of Tree Town’s city planning.

Previously called the Ann Arbor Citizens Academy, the program changed its name to better reflect the city’s broader

This year’s schedule currently includes weekly informational sessions about transportation, the housing commission, sustainability., the City Clerk’s Office and Ann Arbor City Council, among others.

Sessions are open to community members ages 18 and older and will be held over Zoom from 6:30–8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays between March 1 to April 26.

Participants will be able to attend in-person tours of certain city buildings including the fire and police departments, wastewater treatment plant and Wheeler Center. In-person tours will happen on Tuesdays.

Those interested can sign up with this online form until Friday, February 17.

Information about in-person tours will be given to participants after they signup. Tour groups will then be formed on a first-come, first-served basis, city officials said.

Attendees will then be contacted with more information once planning has been finished.

Learn more Ann Arbor Community Academy here.