Officials say Saturday’s apartment building fire in Ann Arbor was ‘deliberately set’

ANN ARBOR – Firefighters and police are looking for information about a fire at the South Grove Apartments on Saturday morning.

Ann Arbor Fire Department was alerted to the fire around 4:28 a.m. It damaged one apartment on the 3500 block of Pheasant Run Circle.

“This was a deliberately set fire in a building with other occupied units. The suspect(s) intentionally disabled fire alarms to delay notification. This fire easily could have injured or killed innocent people,” officials wrote on social media.

Anyone with information should contact the Ann Arbor Police Department tip line at 734-794-6939 or at tips@a2gov.org.

Tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.