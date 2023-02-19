54º

All About Ann Arbor

Officials say Saturday’s apartment building fire in Ann Arbor was ‘deliberately set’

“This fire easily could have injured or killed innocent people”

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Crime, Ann Arbor Fire Department, Ann Arbor Police Department, Ann Arbor Crime, South Grove Apartments
An Ann Arbor Fire Department truck is parked outside the Forest Avenue Parking Structure, where wet drills are taking place on June 3, 2021. In the distance, more trainings are taking place at University Towers. (Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR – Firefighters and police are looking for information about a fire at the South Grove Apartments on Saturday morning.

Ann Arbor Fire Department was alerted to the fire around 4:28 a.m. It damaged one apartment on the 3500 block of Pheasant Run Circle.

“This was a deliberately set fire in a building with other occupied units. The suspect(s) intentionally disabled fire alarms to delay notification. This fire easily could have injured or killed innocent people,” officials wrote on social media.

Anyone with information should contact the Ann Arbor Police Department tip line at 734-794-6939 or at tips@a2gov.org.

Tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email