Police: University of Michigan student struck by car in hit-and-run in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – A 21-year-old University of Michigan student was truck while crossing a the intersection of Catherine Street and Ingalls Street on Monday afternoon, according to police.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., officers responded to the pedestrian hit-and-run crash. The driver was last seen heading westbound on Catherine.

According to police, the victim suffered significant injuries to their lower leg which will require surgery. Her injuries were non-life-threatening and she was transported to University of Michigan Hospital for treatment.

A dark gray 2021 Dodge Charger is believed to be the vehicle involved in the crash. It should have minor damage, including a missing passenger side mirror and minor damage to the right front of the car.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920 or via email at tips@a2gov.org.