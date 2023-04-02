Here’s how to volunteer at Ann Arbor Summer Festival this year

ANN ARBOR – Warmer weather means that this year’s Top of the Park events are getting closer, and Ann Arbor Summer Festival is looking for volunteers.

Sign-up forms are now open for greeters, ushers, and other volunteers for the upcoming season from June 9-25.

Volunteers help in different capacities including passing out promotional materials, giving directions to patrons, collecting donations and helping with A2SF’s Zero Waste initiative.

Those interested must be at least 14 years old.

Perks of volunteering include complimentary tickets to select performances, prize giveaways and a behind the scene look at festival operations, according to the volunteer website.

Anyone with questions should contact Ann Arbor Summer Festival at info@a2sf.org or 734-994-5999.

Find more details and sign up for shifts here.