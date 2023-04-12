Firefighters put out large brush fire in Ann Arbor

The brush fire occurred near University of Michigan Mitchell Field off of Fuller Road.

ANN ARBOR – Firefighters responding to calls about smoke found a widespread brush fire on Ann Arbor’s northeast side just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The fire covered several acres on an isolated peninsula of University of Michigan property near Mitchell Field off of Fuller Road.

Officials shared on social media that a large amount of burning dead wood required the efforts of all Ann Arbor Fire Department companies and all-terrain vehicles from Ann Arbor Township and Pittsfield Township fire departments.

AAFD officials noted the fire was human-caused and that the location houses a tent encampment.

“We were also very grateful for the response of the PlantWise burn crew who was in the area and assisted with fire suppression. Ann Arbor firefighters rarely encounter brush fires such as this, so we were very appreciative for the assistance,” officials wrote.

Because the fire was near railroad tracks, railroad traffic by Amtrak and Norfolk Southern was stopped during the incident.

Fire departments from surrounding areas covered the city during the incident.